Djilobodji joins Werder Bremen on loan

Chelsea defender Papy Djilobodji has joined Werder Bremen on loan until the end of the season.

The Senegal international has made just one appearance for the Premier League champions and has left Stamford Bridge in the pursuit of first-team football in the Bundesliga, having passed a medical on Thursday.

"We're very glad that, after the sale of Assani Lukimya, we can quickly present a successor," sporting director Thomas Eichin told the club's official website.

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho admitted earlier this season that he signed Djilobodji purely on recommendation, and neither the Portuguese nor successor Guus Hiddink have handed him an appearance in the Premier League.

Werder resume Bundesliga duties on Sunday with a trip to Schalke, as they look to clamber out of the bottom three.