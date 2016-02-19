Djilobodji uncertain on Chelsea future

Papy Djilobodji is unsure if he will return to Chelsea next season, with Werder Bremen sporting director Thomas Eichin hoping to extend his loan deal.

After signing for Chelsea ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, Djilobodji only made one substitute appearance in the League Cup before being sent on loan to the Bundesliga side in January.

The Senegalese has quickly settled in at the Weserstadion, starting all five matches since his arrival and scoring in the 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

His immediate ambition is to help steer the club away from the relegation zone, but he is uncertain about what his future holds.

"I do not know what will happen in the summer," Djilobodji told Bild. "For the moment, I play for Werder. I only concentrate on this task.

"There are still four months remaining. We will work to remain in the league over the next few months. Then I go on holiday and then we will see."

Eichin, however, is adamant about his wish to retain the former Nantes defender's services for the next campaign.

"Chelsea know about my thoughts. We will begin discussions at the right time. At the moment it is still too early," he added.