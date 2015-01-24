Djordjevic to have X-ray on ankle problem

After Milan went ahead thanks to Jeremy Menez's early strike, Lazio turned the match around with quickfire goals from Marco Parolo and Miroslav Klose at the start of the second half.

Djordjevic came off the bench with 15 minutes remaining at the Stadio Olimpico and unwittingly set up Parolo for his second and Lazio's third inside the final 10 minutes.

But in treading on the ball, Djordjevic fell awkwardly and had to be carried from the field.

"We wanted to get straight back on track, as we undeservedly lost against Napoli [last weekend]," Pioli told Sky Sport Italia.

"It would have been a perfect game if not for Djordjevic's injury. His ankle moved very badly and he'll need X-rays, so we hope for the best.

"We should be satisfied with this result, but the season is far from over and we've done nothing yet.

"I have to compliment my players and the fans for a very intense game that we absolutely deserved to win.

"I was always convinced that I had a strong squad that could play on a par with any opponent.

"We have quality, but above all have mentality, as giving up is not in our nature. That's important."