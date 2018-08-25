Do you like it? - Nagelsmann tests new look with permanent make-up

Julian Nagelsmann has revealed he wore make-up and had his eyebrows done prior to Hoffenheim's Bundesliga clash with Bayern Munich.

Bayern ran out 3-1 winners in the league opener, as Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim succumbed to goals from Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben.

However, Nagelsmann also drew some attention on the touchline, and when asked if he had purposely altered his look, the 31-year-old joked that he hoped his efforts to get in touch with his feminine side paid off.

"Do you like it? About my eyebrows, I have hooded eyes and like to have larger eyes," he told reporters.

"Women are also allowed to smarten up, so I thought it would be okay as a man, too.

"So I tried it and I hope it was reasonably successful. I think, it's called permanent make-up."