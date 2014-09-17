Dodo and Fernandes handed Brazil call-up

Inter full-back Dodo comes into the side after making an impressive start at San Siro since joining from Roma in the close-season and will hope to make his full international debut after representing Brazil at Under-17 and Under-20 level.

CSKA Moscow centre-back Fernandes is also hoping to make his international bow.

The 23-year-old has become an established member of a CSKA side that has claimed successive Russian Premier League titles.

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo was a late addition to Brazil's previous squad for the 1-0 friendly victories over Colombia and Ecuador earlier this month, but he has not been included this time around.

Roma right-back Maicon is the other player to drop out, he was axed from Brazil's party ahead of the Ecuador fixture with an "internal problem" cited for his removal.

Chelsea quartet Filipe Luis, Willian, Oscar and Ramires are in the 22-man squad, as are Paris Saint-Germain duo David Luiz and Marquinhos.

Santos forward Robinho, a late replacement for Hulk in the last squad, retains his place.

Brazil face arch rivals Argentina in Beijing on October 11, before meeting Japan three days later.

Squad in full:

Jefferson (Botafogo), Rafael Cabral (Napoli); Danilo (Porto), David Luiz (PSG), Dodo (Inter), Filipe Luis (Chelsea), Gil (Corinthians), Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow), Marquinhos (PSG), Miranda (Atletico Madrid); Elias (Corinthians), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Luiz Gustavo (Wolfsburg), Ramires (Chelsea); Diego Tardelli (Atletico Mineiro), Everton Ribeiro (Cruzeiro), Neymar (Barcelona), Oscar (Chelsea), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Ricardo Goulart (Cruzeiro), Robinho (Santos), Willian (Chelsea)