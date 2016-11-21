Dolberg is the next Van Basten, says Ajax star's father

Young Ajax star Kasper Dolberg has been tipped as the next Marco van Basten – by his own father.

If the 19-year-old was hoping to suppress expectations following his stunning start to the Eredivisie season, he can forget that now.

The comparison to one of Dutch football's most iconic talents came after Dolberg scored an 18-minute hat-trick in Sunday's 5-0 win over NEC, taking his league tally to eight this term.

His father told AT5: "I see many similarities with Marco van Basten. If he goes like him that's very good of course. They are the same size, same speed and both have a good shot.

"Maybe they will soon sit at the same level."