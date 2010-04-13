Domenech: Inflated egos will be shot down

Domenech is due to unveil a 23-man squad on May 11 but said he could shake things up before FIFA's June 1 deadline if he felt a player's behaviour could undermine France's performances.

"They must be clever and forget their ego to realise that the only thing that matters is the team, not them," Domenech told French daily L'Equipe in an interview published on Tuesday.

"If they don't understand that, I will need a gun. We're only supposed to give our final squad on June 1."

Domenech conceded that his squad for Euro 2008, in which France suffered a shock first-round exit, had been hampered by a generation gap between the players and that he would pick a more balanced squad for the 2010 World Cup finals.

The France coach would not rule out picking Thierry Henry, even though he rarely appears for Barcelona, and said that he would include 33-year-old Patrick Vieira if he had to name his squad today.

"We'll think about that in due time," he said of Henry.

"We'll look at every aspect and we'll make a decision but we still have one month left. I've always trusted great players and Titi is a great player."

Domenech acknowledged France had had a tough qualifying campaign and that injuries and players not getting first team football had made things more difficult.

"Qualifying was not easy and naming a squad will be difficult as well," he added. "When you have so many players that are injured or don't play in such a time, this is not reassuring."

However, success was often born of such hardships, he said.

"Beautiful babies sometimes come to the world after difficult deliveries."

