Domingo eyes Caf Champions League trophy

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Haashim Domingo is determined to cement his place in the first team and expressed his desire to win the Caf Champions League trophy with the club.

The 25-year-old joined the Brazilians at the start of the new campaign from the now-defunct Bidvest Wits after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

The Bafana Bafana international brings a vast experience to the club having already played for Ajax Cape Town before moving abroad to play for Portuguese outfit Vitória Guimarães SC B, while also spending time on loan at Raufoss IL in Norway before returning to South Africa to join Wits.

Domingo, who has already made two appearances in all competitions for Sundowns so far this season, is enjoying life at his new club and is eager to hit the ground running.

‘I am enjoying the time I have spent with the club since joining and you know Sundowns have a lot of great players and that is what made me join the team. It has been a great time and I am learning every day at training,’ Domingo told his club’s official website.

‘I want to play regularly, help the team to win trophies more especially the Caf Champions League. By playing that will also help in my chances of playing for Bafana Bafana.’