Amazon Prime Day deal: Expected goals is all the craze so grab this book and get up to speed
Amazon Prime Day is here and football fans can learn a thing or two before the new season
Rory Smith's book on expected goals is a must-have on Amazon Prime Day.
The term xG has changed the game forever in recent years and the term simply measures the quality of a scoring chance. The indicator is used to predict the likelihood of a shot resulting in a goal.
Every effort is assigned a value between 0 and 1 and represents the probability of the shot ending up in the back of the net.
It's used pretty much daily when it comes to football statistics, so we think Smith's book is a great way of getting up to speed on how it all works in modern-day football.
Expected Goals charts a remarkable journey into the heart of the 21st game we all know and love, and reveals how clubs across the world, from Liverpool to Leipzig and Brentford to Bayern Munich, began to see how data could help them unearth new players, define radical tactics and plot their path to glory.
It's been slashed in price by Amazon from £9.99 down to £7.99 and would make a brilliant gift for any football fanatic who has a birthday coming up.
Act quickly and secure your copy now.
Expected Goals: The story of how data conquered football and changed the game forever W̶a̶s̶ £9̶.9̶9̶ now £7.99
This is the story of modern football’s great data revolution and the group of curious, entrepreneurial personalities who zealously believed in its potential to transform the game.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
