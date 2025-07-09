Amazon Prime Day deal: Expected goals is all the craze so grab this book and get up to speed

Rory Smith's book on expected goals was released in 2022

The term xG has changed the game forever in recent years and the term simply measures the quality of a scoring chance. The indicator is used to predict the likelihood of a shot resulting in a goal.

Every effort is assigned a value between 0 and 1 and represents the probability of the shot ending up in the back of the net.

It's used pretty much daily when it comes to football statistics, so we think Smith's book is a great way of getting up to speed on how it all works in modern-day football.

Expected Goals charts a remarkable journey into the heart of the 21st game we all know and love, and reveals how clubs across the world, from Liverpool to Leipzig and Brentford to Bayern Munich, began to see how data could help them unearth new players, define radical tactics and plot their path to glory.

