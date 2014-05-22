Domizzi agrees new Udinese deal until 2016

The 33-year-old has been at the Stadio Friuli since 2008 and has been rewarded after another consistent season for Francesco Guidolin's side.

Domizzi's previous deal had one year remaining but Udinese have been quick to tie him down for longer, with the club releasing a statement on Thursday to confirm the new agreement.

"Udinese announces that is has extended with mutual satisfaction, the contract with Maurizio Domizzi," it read.

"The new agreement with the defender will have a deadline of June 30, 2016."

Guidolin used the experienced defender 26 times in Serie A this season as Udinese finished 13th.

Domizzi was signed from Napoli having previously played for Sampdoria, while he has also spendt time on loan at Modena, Brescia and Ascoli.