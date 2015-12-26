Donnarumma dreams of Champions League glory with AC Milan

Gianluigi Donnarumma dreams of helping AC Milan return to the Champions League and eventually helping the seven-time European champions to another title.

The San Siro club have failed to qualify for Europe's premier club competition for the past two seasons and currently sit seven points adrift of third place in Serie A – the final qualification spot.

Having made his first-team debut at just 16 years old, the teenage goalkeeper hopes he can help form part of a team that returns the club to its former glories.

"I was born a Milan fan. It did not depend on one game but the passion for the Rossoneri," Donnarumma told Sky Sport Italia.

"The dream is to win the Scudetto and maybe even raise the Champions League.

"I've seen Milan make great campaigns and I would love to be involved myself.

"We could be doing more, but have also been a bit unlucky.

"We are a large group and we hope to qualify for Europe. We will give it all to try to get into the Champions League."