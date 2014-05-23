Donovan disappointed by World Cup snub

Donovan was one of seven players culled on Thursday ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, much to the surprise of the football community in the USA.

While he had not scored a professional goal since the LA Galaxy's 5-0 win over Chivas USA in October, his wealth of experience and goal-scoring record was expected to see him appear at a fourth World Cup.

But despite earning 156 caps and topping the USA's all-time scoring list with 57 goals, there was no room for Donovan on the plane, much to his disappointment.

"It has been an honour and privilege to have represented the US National Team in three World Cups," Donovan said via his Facebook page on Thursday.

"I was looking forward to playing in Brazil and, as you can imagine, I am very disappointed with today’s decision.

"Regardless, I will be cheering on my friends and team-mates this summer, and I remain committed to helping grow soccer in the US in the years to come."