Don't panic! - Clement insists Swansea can survive

Paul Clement insists Swansea City will survive as long as they maintain their recent form, despite sitting just three points above the Premier League's relegation zone.

Clement has overseen four wins since succeeding Bob Bradley as head coach at the Liberty Stadium but a 2-1 loss at Hull City last time out saw Swansea's cushion to the bottom three cut.

The Swans travel to Bournemouth on Saturday, with their hosts three points and two places above them in the table.

And boss Clement remains confident of avoiding relegation.

"The players know that we have picked up 15 points in nine games since the turn of the year," Clement told his pre-match news conference.

"We have 10 games to go. If we pick up the same sort of number of points, we will be fine.

"There's absolutely no need to panic. We have done really well over the last eight or nine weeks and there's no need to lose confidence because one result didn't go our way.

"I don't know exactly what it will take to survive. If you look back at past seasons, you can stay up with 36 points or go down with 42. I think the average is somewhere close to 38, but who knows what it will be this year.

"We just have to get as many points to make sure we don't end up going down with 42."

“Fernando is okay, he is training with the group, as is Kyle Naughton. Martin Olsson has not returned to training and is unlikely to play." March 16, 2017

Swansea are set to be without left-back Martin Olsson for the Bournemouth match but Clement confirmed striker Fernando Llorente (dead leg) and Kyle Naughton (hamstring) have recovered in time to be selected.

"Stephen [Kingsley] will play at left-back," added Clement. "He is a good young player.

"He has been involved with his national team [Scotland] and has experience of playing at this level. He is a very good replacement for Martin and we are more than confident in his ability.

"We have reflected on Hull and it was very clear where we didn't do so well. We need to improve defensively. We did some quite good things offensively at Hull, but defensively we were too open - not just for the two goals but throughout the game."