Newcastle United receive triple boost as club plunged deeper into crisis after defensive injury
Newcastle United have been handed a significant boost to their hopes of recording back-to-back wins for the first time this season
Newcastle United host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend with the East Midlands club plunged deeper into crisis after midweek European action.
Forest appointed ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou after parting ways with Nuno Espirito Santo earlier this season, however, the club's fortunes have taken a turn for the worse.
Nuno, now in charge at West Ham United, helped the Reds qualify for European football for the first time in over two decades but was not given the opportunity to lead the team in this season's Europa League.
Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou's future already in doubt
Instead, Postecoglou has been the man in the dugout as Forest have picked up just one point from their opening two matches in the competition.
The 60-year-old has lost four of his opening six matches as Forest manager, seeing his team end up on the losing side against Swansea City in the Carabao Cup, Sunderland, Arsenal and most recently FC Midtjylland.
Danish club Midtjylland defeated Forest 3-2 at the City Ground on Thursday night leading home fans to chant en masse against new appointment Postecoglou.
The Australian admitted at full-time that 'nothing surprises me in football anymore', after stating he had in fact heard the chants for him to be sacked just six games into his tenure.
Forest have had one day less to prepare for this weekend's fixture at St. James' Park, after Newcastle recorded an emphatic 4-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium on Wednesday night.
The Magpies will be without Tino Livramento for the next eight weeks, according to Eddie Howe, following the defender's knee ligament injury sustained against Arsenal last weekend.
Dissent from the Forest fans, though, is likely to play a greater role in the outcome of Sunday afternoon's fixture between the two sides with doubt potentially creeping into the Reds' dressing room as well.
Further compounding Postecoglou's misery was injury to star defender Murillo on Thursday evening. The Brazilian was substituted during the first half and looks unlikely to feature in the north-east this weekend.
