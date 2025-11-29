FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 29: Poachers, Predators and the Portuguese

Saturday mornings are for lie-ins and crosswords.

LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 28

If you're not familiar with FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword, we're pleased to have you along for the first time: it's just the same as a regular crossword, except all the clues are… yeah, you guessed it, football-related.

There's no time limit: we're just looking for you to complete the grid as quickly as you can. Once you get on a roll, there'll be no stopping you, we're sure. Ready?

