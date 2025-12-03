‘Liverpool won’t be far away by the end of the season – there are too many good players in that squad for them not to be there or thereabouts’ Record-breaking club legend backs the Reds to come good in the Premier League
Former Liverpool star talks to FourFourTwo about the club's difficult start to the new campaign
Liverpool fans just need to show a little patience to ride out the side’s early season struggles, according to the Reds’ record appearance maker.
Ian Callaghan played 857 times for the Anfield club between 1960 and 1978, winning five league titles, two FA Cups and two European Cups along the way – and he believes all the ingredients are there for the current side to keep challenging at the top.
Arne Slot’s team look to be out of the Premier League title race already after a disastrous run of form that has also seen them lose twice in the Champions League and be knocked out of the League Cup.
Liverpool legend still has faith
Callaghan says it isn’t time for panicking or questioning Slot’s position yet because there’s too much quality in their ranks for the poor run to be anything more than a blip as new signings settle.
“It’s proven to be a difficult season up to now, but I feel as though we’ve got so many good players in the squad at Liverpool that, come the end of the season, we’ll not be far away,” says Callaghan, who played under Reds legends Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley.
“New players come in, some gel straight away and some players take time, and I think that’s what’s happening. At the end of the day, I just feel as though there are too many good players not to be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.”
Callaghan was speaking at an event for The Pools Foundation to mark its launch through a first charitable donation of £100,000 to Teenage Cancer Trust.
The former Reds midfielder is already active in his local community as part of his charitable work with the club, so was delighted to be given the chance to support The Football Pools in a similar capacity too.
“It’s all about donating money to charities, so I’m very much all for it, so it’s been a good day,” Callaghan explains.
“When I was asked to be on the panel, I said ‘yes’ straight away. I’ve been involved with the Pools for many years, so now to be involved in making donations to different charities, it’s just great.”
You can find more information about the PoolsFoundation at https://www.thepools.com/jackpots/news/poolsfoundation
Chris Evans is a freelance journalist and has been a regular FourFourTwo contributor since 2014, covering a wide range of stories up and down the football pyramid. Chris's work has also appeared in the Guardian, the Independent and other national newspapers, as well as on the BBC Sport and Mail websites. He is also the author of two books for Bloomsbury Sport, How to Win the World Cup: Secrets and Insights from International Football's Top Managers in 2022, and Gary Lineker: A Portrait of a Football Icon, which was published in 2025.
