Don't question my France attitude, Benzema tells critics

Karim Benzema has admitted he is "bothered" by critics who question his commitment to international duty with France.

The 27-year-old has often been criticised for failing to hit top form for his country and has endured a somewhat fractious relationship with the French media in recent years.

Benzema ended a run of 12 games without a goal for France by scoring twice in the 4-0 win over Armenia on Thursday, after which he claimed some critics "maybe like me too much", and the Real Madrid star has again made it clear he relishes the chance to play for Didier Deschamps' side.

"It's normal to be criticised when people expect a lot of you. It bothers me that they question my attitude, saying that I don't want to play for France," he told Telefoot.

"If I didn't want to be called up I'd talk with the coach and say so up front. That's not the case. For me, it's a pleasure to play for France."

Benzema picked up a hamstring injury against Armenia which rules him out of the friendly meeting with Denmark on Sunday.