Dortmund dismiss Aubameyang exit talk

Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be sold to Barcelona, according to club sporting director Michael Zorc.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a stunning start to the campaign under new head coach Thomas Tuchel, scoring 14 times in as many games in all competitions.

A report in Mundo Deportivo claimed Barca were interested in signing the Gabon international in January, once their FIFA-imposed transfer ban is lifted, while Liverpool have also been linked with a move now that former Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp has taken charge at Anfield.

Zorc, however, has made it clear that Aubameyang is key to the club's plans, telling Bild: "We are clearly planning with Auba."

Aubameyang, who only signed a new contract with Dortmund until 2020 in January, has made it clear he is committed to the club in the past.

"I'm here with all my heart, I never wanted to leave," he said after extending his current deal.

Klopp has already stated he will not endeavour to bring his former Dortmund charges to Liverpool before he has had time to assess his squad.

"I have no intention whatsoever to lure Dortmund's stars to Liverpool," Klopp told Bild.

"I am not interested in how much money I will be allowed to spend in January. We will be taking a look at our own players first."