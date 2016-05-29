Dortmund dismiss Aubameyang exit talk

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has laughed off suggestions Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to leave the club.

Gabon coach Jorge Costa was quoted as saying on Saturday that the 26-year-old had asked not to be selected for the friendly against Mauritania because he is close to a transfer, with clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United believed to be keeping a close eye on the prolific attacker's situation following his sublime performances in 2015-16.

However, Dortmund have made it clear there is no truth in suggestions Aubameyang is on his way out of the Signal Iduna Park.

"Is Aubameyang set to leave? That's b******t," Watzke told Sport Bild when questioned about a potential transfer.

Aubameyang netted 39 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions for BVB in 2015-16, helping them to second spot in the Bundesliga table and the DFB Pokal final, where Bayern Munich proved to be too strong.

The former AC Milan man has a contract with Dortmund until the end of June 2020.