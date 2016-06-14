Dortmund dismiss Reus injury speculation

Borussia Dortmund have poured cold water on speculation that Marco Reus is facing up to six months out.

Germany forward Reus was forced to miss Euro 2016 with an adductor injury he aggravated during Dortmund's DFB-Pokal final defeat to Bayern Munich last month, and a report in Bild indicated that the 27-year-old may not play again this year.

However, Dortmund rubbished such talk on Tuesday, insisting Reus is expected to be fully fit by mid-August.

A club statement read: "Marco Reus is currently on vacation recovering from a small tear of the adductor as well as light pubis inflammation, which was already known.

"The 27-year-old has certainly not suffered damage to a tendon or his pubic bone, leading to him missing the rest of 2016, as was peddled today.

"Injuries of this kind were not diagnosed by doctors of the club or doctors of the national team.

"Reus, who scored 23 goals in 43 games for BVB last season, will be fully fit by mid-August if his recovery goes to plan."