Dortmund 'domination' delights Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel hailed Borussia Dortmund's performance as they thumped Tottenham 3-0 in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first-half header was followed up by two clinical Marco Reus finishes after the break as the Bundesliga's second-placed team thrashed the side sitting second in the Premier League to stand on the brink of reaching the quarter-finals.

Tuchel praised Dortmund's display at Signal Iduna Park, but warned his players they will have to play similarly well in the return leg at White Hart Lane next Thursday to ensure a place in the last eight.

"We played confident and we managed to keep the space very tight," he said to BT Sport.

"We attacked Tottenham very early and did not allow them to come into our half. There was a lot of speed in the game in the first half and in the second half we were able to move up higher and dominate completely.

"I am very happy with the performance - it is a very hard-working team I have. We adapt to the strength of the opponent. We had to suffer and we made Tottenham suffer and I am very happy with the domination of the performance.

"I am almost sure we will need it all again at Tottenham. It will be a tight game again."

Dortmund, who are five points behind Bayern Munich, are back in league action on Sunday at home to Mainz.