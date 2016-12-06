Dortmund eye top spot and a goalscoring record - Champions League in Opta numbers

The group phase of the Champions League concludes on Wednesday and there is plenty on the line for the clubs involved.

As the likes of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund battle it out for top spot, Tottenham are among the clubs looking to salvage third place and a Europa League berth.

But while Dortmund have their sights set on an enviable goalscoring record, other sides must overturn the weight of history in order to get a much-needed win.

Here are some of the best stats from the concluding fixtures before the knockout stages, courtesy of Opta.

Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco:

5 - Monaco are unbeaten in their five previous competitive encounters with Leverkusen, all in the Champions League (W3 D2).

7 - Leverkusen have not suffered a loss in their last seven Champions League games (W1 D6), marking their longest run without a defeat in the competition.

Tottenham v CSKA Moscow:

3 - In this season's group stage, only three of Tottenham's 58 shots have found the back of the net (five per cent).

1 - CSKA have won only one of their six away games against English opposition in the Champions League (D2 L3), this came in November 2013 versus Manchester City (2-1).

Legia Warsaw v Sporting CP:

0 - Legia failed to register a shot on target against Sporting in their previous encounter last September.

14 - Sporting have lost 14 of their 21 Champions League away games, winning only three and drawing four.

Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund:

11 - Madrid have won 11 of their last 14 Champions League home games against German clubs (D2 L1), with their only defeat in that run coming against Schalke in March 2015 (4-3).

19 - With 19 goals this season, Dortmund are only one short of equaling the record tally in a Champions League group campaign (Manchester United 1998-99, Barcelona 2011-12, Real Madrid 2013-14).

54% - Only Real Madrid (55.4%) and Sevilla (55.3%) have higher duels success ratio than Besiktas in CL this season (54%). Formidable.December 6, 2016

Club Brugge v Copenhagen:

10 - Brugge have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 games at home, with their last shutout dating back to September 2002 against Lokomotiv Moscow (0-0).

1 - Copenhagen have won only one of their 12 away games in the Champions League (D2 L9), that victory coming against Panathinaikos in September 2010 (2-0).

Porto v Leicester City:

11 - In 11 games, no English club have scored more than one goal on their trips to Porto in the Champions League.

1 - Porto have lost only one of their last 11 home games in the Champions League (W7 D3), which was against Dynamo Kiev in November 2015 (2-0). It is also the only time they have failed to score in those 11 games.

Juventus v Dinamo Zagreb:

2 - Juventus have lost only two of their last 37 home games in the Champions League (W22, D13), with Bayern Munich inflicting both of those defeats.

11 - Dinamo Zagreb have lost their last 11 Champions League away games, conceding 38 goals and scoring only three in the process.

Lyon v Sevilla:

2 - Lyon must beat Sevilla by at least two goals to finish second and qualify for the Champions League knockout stages.

6 - Wissam Ben Yedder has scored six goals in 10 competitive games against Lyon, including the only one in their encounter last September (1-0).