Dortmund fans unfurl banner to protest against potential Gotze return

Mario Gotze has been linked with a return to Borussia Dortmund, but a section of supporters left the club's hierarchy in doubt as to their thoughts on a potential move with an unflattering banner in Saturday's 3-2 win over Werder Bremen.

Gotze, who came through Dortmund's youth academy, controversially joined rivals Bayern Munich in 2013 after the Bavarian club triggered a reported €37million release clause.

The Germany international was a key figure in his first two seasons at Bayern, but injury has hampered his form in 2015-16 and he has made just three appearances since the start of October for the Bundesliga champions.

Reports have linked World Cup winner Gotze with a move to Real Madrid, Milan and Liverpool in the close-season, but Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke recently stated that the club has left the door open for a return to Signal Iduna Park.

However, some Dortmund fans are not so keen on a Gotze reunion.

"Milan or Madrid - the main thing is not Dortmund! P*** off Gotze," the banner read.