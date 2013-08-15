Dortmund hit by Gundogan injury
Borussia Dortmund's Ilkay Gundogan will be missing for two weeks after aggravating a back injury while on international duty with Germany.
The midfielder scored Germany's first goal during their 3-3 draw with Paraguay on Wednesday, but was replaced immediately.
Gundogan, who played 57 minutes of Dortmund's opening-day Bundesliga clash against Augsburg, had been struggling with the injury in pre-season and this latest news will be a blow to coach Juergen Klopp.
A club statement confirmed the 22-year-old's absence.
"Borussia Dortmund midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is expected to be out for two weeks after limping off during Germany´s friendly against Paraguay on Wednesday night," it read.
"His back problems, which are a result of a spinal compression, have increased, according to BVB team doctor Markus Braun."
Gundogan made 45 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund last season.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.