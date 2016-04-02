Dortmund open to Gotze return

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke would welcome Mario Gotze back to Signal Iduna Park should the Bayern Munich forward become available.

Gotze's future at Bayern has been subject of speculation after struggling to make the impact many expected at the Allianz Arena.

The 23-year-old controversially left Dortmund for Bayern in July 2013 for a transfer fee of €37million but has been linked with a return to his former club after only eight Bundesliga appearances this season.

"Mario is Bayern's player," Watzke told Bild. "His contract runs until 2017 and I have not heard, neither from the club or him, that they wish to end their collaboration.

"Under the current conditions, this is not a topic for us.

"[But] for every player who has merits for this club the door remains open, no question about it."