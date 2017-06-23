Dortmund opportunity too good for Bosz to turn down, says De Boer

Peter Bosz has taken over one of the biggest clubs in Europe, according to Ronald de Boer, who can see why Borussia Dortmund proved more appealing than remaining with Ajax.

De Boer had two spells with Ajax as a player, winning five Eredivisie titles and the Champions League in 1995, but even his affection for the club does not blind him to the comparative lure of the Bundesliga giants.

Bosz's sole season at the Amsterdam Arena ended in double disappointment, with the capital club finishing second in the league and losing the Europa League final to Manchester United.

Despite that, De Boer believes his Dutch compatriot made a big impact, but understands his decision to leave empty-handed and pursue glory with Dortmund.

"It's a blow for Ajax because I think everybody liked what they saw," the 47-year-old told Omnisport at the Icons of Football 2017 at The Belfry.

"Of course he left without winning a prize, but for me it's also the way the people enjoyed it that is very important, so I think it's sad.

"But opportunities come and go and this was an opportunity that you don't want to pass by or let go.

"I think for him it's a great move. Dortmund is one of the biggest clubs in Germany, but also in Europe. Great potential, great players. I love the way they play and the talent they have. So for him it's another challenge and I hope he does well."

Dortmund finished third last season under Thomas Tuchel, who signed off his spell at the club with DFB-Pokal success.