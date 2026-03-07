How to watch England vs Iceland: Live streams and TV details for Lionesses' World Cup qualifier

Watch England vs Iceland as the back-to-back European champions embark on their World Cup qualifying campaign, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Ukraine vs England key information • Date: Saturday, 7 March 2026 • Kick-off time: 12:30pm GMT / 7:30am ET • Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham • FREE Stream: ITV (UK) • Watch from anywhere: NordVPN

England continue their World Cup 2027 qualification campaign, facing Iceland in their second game of the group.

Following Tuesday's victory over Ukraine, the Lionesses will be hoping to continue their bright start in front of a sold out home crowd in Nottingham.

The European champions know that this first international window of 2026 is an important one.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch England vs Iceland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch England vs Iceland for FREE in the UK

England vs Iceland will be broadcast live in the UK by public broadcaster, ITV.

Coverage is live on ITV1, with a England vs Iceland free live stream on the ITVX streaming service.

Can I watch England vs Iceland in the US?

It looks like England vs Iceland hasn't been selected for TV coverage in the US.

Watch England vs Iceland from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching England vs Iceland. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

NordVPN's Mega deal ✅ Up to 74% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE

✅ Free Amazon gift card "Its speeds are superb, its unblocking capabilities are flawless, and it’s got a full suite of airtight security measures" – TechRadar's NordVPN review.

England vs Iceland: preview

England's opening match their 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign was, to use the cliché, a real game of two halves.

Goalless at half time, the Lionesses ramped things up after the break to net six past Ukraine, who were hosting the match in Türkiye due to the ongoing conflict in their own country.

It was two goals apiece for Alessia Russo, Georgia Stanway and Jess Park in a 6-1 victory that has hopefully set the tone for the qualification campaign.

As well as Ukraine and Iceland, the European champions find themselves in a qualification group with Spain, but they do not have to play the world champions until the next block.

Wiegman’s side will be relieved not to meet Spain, who they defeated on penalties in the Euro 2025 final, until the next international window in April.

Automatic qualification is reserved for the team that finishes top of the group, but as a League A nation, England are at least guaranteed a play-off place for next year's tournament in Brazil.

Despite being back-to-back European champions, England are currently ranked fourth in the world, behind Spain, the United States and Germany.

Iceland sit 16th in the FIFA world rankings, suggesting Saturday's match should be a closer affair than the one against Ukraine.

Captain Leah Williamson returned to the starting line-up in the Ukraine fixture for the first time since Euro 2025.

Chelsea's Hannah Hampton and Lauren James also featured on Tuesday, having missed the previous camp through injury.

While Manchester City's Alex Greenwood was also back in the squad, a minor muscle injury ruled her out of the Ukraine tie and she is being assessed ahead of the Iceland clash.

Notable absentees include Manchester United's Ella Toone, sidelined with a hip injury, and Arsenal's Beth Mead who is recovering from a fractured shin.

London City Lionesses defender Poppy Pattinson was handed her senior England debut against Ukraine.

FourFourTwo's prediction

England 3-1 Iceland

If the Lionesses build on the momentum from that second half of the Ukraine game, there is no reason why they can't make it a solid two wins from two.