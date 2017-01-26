Dortmund respond to Trump with a wall Mexico won't have to pay for

Walls have been front and centre of the global news agenda for what seems like an eternity, and American president Donald Trump's well-documented plans to build a physical barrier along the US-Mexico border stepped up a gear this week.

The proposed wall has, almost fittingly, divided opinion, with Trump continuing to insist that Mexico will be made to foot the bill for the project.

But while fierce debate over the construction rumbles on, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have taken what appears to be a subtle dig at Trump's grand plan.

The club took to Twitter on Thursday to post an image of their famed 'Yellow Wall', accompanied by the message: 'The only #wall we believe in."