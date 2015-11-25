Dortmund rest Reus and Aubameyang for Krasnodar clash

Borussia Dortmund will be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marco Reus, Shinji Kagawa and Park Joo-ho for Thursday's Europa League trip to Krasnodar.

The Bundesliga outfit have already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition after collecting 10 points from four games in Group C and have therefore opted to rest the quartet.

Aubameyang has been a key figure for Dortmund in 2015-16, netting 23 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Reus, meanwhile, has already scored 12 goals this campaign, while Kagawa has found the net on seven occasions.

Furthermore, Nuri Sahin and Erik Durm have stayed behind in Dortmund as they continue their recovery from injury, with both of them on the way back from knee injuries.

Dortmund recorded a 2-1 win over Russian outfit Krasnodar in the reverse fixture, with Matthias Ginter and Park on target.