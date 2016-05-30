Dortmund rule out Sokratis exit amid Atletico Madrid links

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted the Bundesliga side have no intention of selling Sokratis amid speculation linking him with a move to Atletico Madrid.

The 27-year-old has developed into a key figure at BVB since joining them from Werder Bremen in 2013 and his fine performances have not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

Recent reports have suggested Atletico are keen to lure him away from his current club, but Dortmund are adamant the centre-back is not going anywhere.

"We are not even considering letting go of Sokratis," Zorc told Kicker.

Sokratis, who scored once in 40 appearances in all competitions for BVB in 2015-16, has a contract with Dortmund until June 2019.

They have already lost fellow centre-back Mats Hummels to Bayern Munich, while Neven Subotic has also been linked with a move away after losing his starting berth under Thomas Tuchel.

Meanwhile, BVB have brought in promising youngsters Ousmane Dembele from Rennes and Mikel Merino from Osasuna ahead of next season.