Dortmund snap up Barcelona starlet Gomez

Borussia Dortmund have signed Spain youth international Sergio Gomez from Barcelona on a long-term contract.

The Bundesliga side activated the release clause in Gomez's Barca deal, reported to be in the region of €3million.

Gomez, 17, was a member of the Spain side that reached the Under-17 World Cup final in October and scored his side's goals as they went down 5-2 to England in India.

The playmaker has drawn comparisons to Camp Nou great Andres Iniesta but follows the likes of Jadon Sancho and Dan-Axel Zagadou in leaving the academy of a European heavyweight for Dortmund.

"Sergio Gomez is undoubtedly one of the strongest players of his age in the world," said Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc.

"We have been interested in him for some time now and we are happy that he has decided to go to Borussia Dortmund despite the offers from many European top clubs.

"Sergio will be training directly with the senior squad and gaining match practice in our Under-19s by the summer."