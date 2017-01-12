Dortmund target Toprak intends to leave Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund target Omer Toprak has announced his intention to leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

Turkey international Toprak joined Leverkusen from Freiburg in 2011 and has been heavily linked with a switch to Dortmund, who failed in an attempt to sign him ahead of this campaign.

For now the defender insists he is focused on mounting a strong finish to the Bundesliga campaign, stating he wants a "successful end" to his time at the BayArena.

"I want to have a good and successful end here," Toprak told Kicker. "I will look to give my best, like I do every year.

"I have been here for a long, long time and my concentration lies solely on the training camp so that we can play a very good second half of the season, that we can play our football, and that we can have fun and success together."

Toprak has 18 months remaining on his Leverkusen contract and it is reported clubs will be able to trigger a release clause of €12million when the deal enters its final year.