Dortmund's Sancho out for 'several weeks' with ankle injury

Borussia Dortmund youngster Jadon Sancho is expected to be out for "several weeks" after suffering ankle ligament damage in Friday's 3-2 win at Cologne.

The 17-year-old has broken into Dortmund's team in recent weeks, making three Bundesliga starts since their return from Germany's winter break and looking lively in those performances.

Sancho featured as a substitute in Dortmund's 3-2 victory at the RheinEnergie Stadion, replacing Christian Pulisic with 18 minutes to go and playing a key part in Andre Schurrle's winner, brilliantly springing the counter-attack which brought about the goal.

But the tricky winger appeared to turn his ankle in the turf late on and had to make way, leaving Dortmund with 10 men for the final moments due to already making their permitted three changes.

February 5, 2018

He is now expected to be out of action for a few weeks, meaning he is a doubt for both legs of their Europa League clash with Atalanta, which will be played on February 15 and 22.