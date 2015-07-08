Dos Santos confirms Galaxy interest

Villarreal and Mexico striker Giovani dos Santos has confirmed MLS club Los Angeles Galaxy are interested in signing him.

Dos Santos, who is in the United States for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, also claimed MLS deserves respect, although he tempered his revelation regarding Galaxy by declaring a number of clubs have inquired about his services.

The 26-year-old has been linked with Galaxy for the past week, although he has a contract with Villarreal until June 2017.

"Yes of course, it's [the Galaxy] one of the teams that wants me, just like there's other teams in Europe that also want me," Dos Santos told Univision.

"And of course I can't shut the doors to any team and as a soccer player you never know where you will end up tomorrow."

Dos Santos has scored 12 goals in 57 La Liga matches for Villarreal over the past two seasons, although the versatile forward only hit the back of the net once in 2014-15 as his starting opportunities were limited.

The Mexico international insists the MLS is an attractive prospect for him, with the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo having joined the league in 2015.

"The names speak for themselves. It's players that are stars worldwide and it's a league that wants to continue to grow," he said.

"The few MLS games that I've been able to watch I think it's a league that has grown a lot and it's a league that we need to respect and a league that's generating attention."

Dos Santos and Mexico will begin their 2015 Gold Cup campaign against Cuba on Thursday.