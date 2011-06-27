Dos Santos heading for White Hart Lane exit

The 22-year-old, who has played just 20 times for Spurs since signing for the club in 2008, has admitted he has no idea where he will be playing next season but is relieved that a move away from North London could be on the cards.

“I still don't know where I am going but thank God things are going well now and I have some offers,” Dos Santos told As.

“I will have to wait and see which is the best one.”

The Mexican international has failed to hold down a regular first team place since arriving from Barcelona for £5.3 million and has been sent out on loan to Racing Santander, Galatasaray and Ipswich Town in the past three seasons.

Spurs manager, Harry Redknapp has also questioned the attacking midfielder’s commitment at times after he often appeared late for training.

Redknapp recently admitted that he would need to sell certain members of his squad this summer if he wanted to add more quality to it as he goes in search of a place in the top four and Champions League football again.

Dos Santos is an obvious candidate to be offloaded after making just five appearances for Tottenham last season, and the club are thought to be willing to settle for around £4.3 million.

By Tim Groves