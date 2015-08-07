Dos Santos thrilled with 'dream' Galaxy start

Giovani dos Santos labelled his LA Galaxy debut a "dream match" after scoring in the MLS club's 5-1 triumph over Central in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Dos Santos made his bow in the 57th minute of the Galaxy's CCL triumph on Thursday and slotted his first goal for the Californians in the 76th minute after receiving a pass from Rafael Garcia in the box.

The Mexico forward turned sharply and poked the ball inside the far post to give the Galaxy a 4-1 lead.

"I am happy for the team and to debut with a goal. It was a dream match," Dos Santos said.

Dos Santos is still working his way back to full fitness after injuring his right thigh during Mexico's successful CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign last month.

Galaxy coach Bruce Arena has urged patience with the 26-year-old but was impressed by Dos Santos against Central.

"It was good to get him thirty five minutes, he did a good job," Arena said.

"He obviously has got to get better, he has only been in training a couple days and he missed the last couple weeks. It is good to get him back on the field and I am sure in a short period of time he will get back to his full fitness."

When asked whether Dos Santos would start against Seattle Sounders in MLS on Sunday, Arena said: "We will think about it over the next couple of days. Obviously, in time, he is going to be on the field on a full-time basis."