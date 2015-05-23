Doyle set for Rapids debut versus Whitecaps

Ireland international Kevin Doyle could make his MLS debut for Colorado Rapids on Saturday, with coach Pablo Mastroeni claiming the club is "doing whatever we can".

The Rapids are banking on the former Wolves forward to improve their scoring record this season, with Colorado one of only three teams to have scored less than 10 goals almost three months into the campaign.

While Doyle has not played for a month, coming off the bench in Wolves' 1-0 win over Wigan in the English Championship on April 25, he could get be utilised against Vancouver Whitecaps.

"His fitness levels are great, so it's all about getting acclimatised," Mastroeni said on Friday, according to MLS's website.

"We're doing whatever we can to make him available for selection."

Although the Rapids have been struggling to score - they failed to hit the back of the net in the opening four matches of the season - they sit in the top seven for shots on target this season.

Colorado have scored nine goals in 10 matches in 2015 - level with New York City (11 games) and ahead of Montreal Impact (seven goals, six games).

"There's chances being created. They're hitting the post and the crossbar," Doyle said.

"Over the course of the season that changes; things begin to go your way."

Doyle's goalscoring record for Wolves hardly caught the eye - 30 goals in 164 league games - but Mastroeni hinted it may be due to the 31-year-old's versatility in the final third.

"Kevin has played any of those front four positions, so there's flexibility with that," the coach said. "When he's not scoring goals, he's a guy that can contribute to the game and bring whatever the game needs. I feel very comfortable having all of these options available."

Mastroeni added: "[Doyle's arrival is] all about adding another piece that has a great pedigree, he is a great guy in the locker room and can score goals.

"What he brings is an element of sophistication to the game and an understanding of the space, what to occupy and how to create for his teammates. Not only finishing but creating opportunities for his teammates, I think this is what he'll bring to our team."