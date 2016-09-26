Draxler: Wolfsburg blocked my exit

Julian Draxler claims that Wolfsburg denied him the opportunity to leave the club during the last transfer window.

The Germany international signalled his intention to depart the Volkswagen Arena with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly interested in securing the midfielder's services.

However, a transfer never materialised and Draxler admits it has not been an easy situation for him at Wolfsburg.

"I did not get the chance to switch clubs because Wolfsburg did not allow me to leave," Draxler told Kicker.

"There was a lot of speculation during the summer and some things were true, while others were false. There will likely be more speculation in January, but I will not initiate anything.

"I am only human and what has happened has not left me unaffected. Football is business, though, and you have to focus on the task at hand. It is not always easy, but I know what's expected from me. I will work hard to do just that.

"We had some differences of opinion, but we have set those apart. There is no issue any more. Of course, it is not easy to forget what happened in the summer, but that is now in the past."

The attacking midfielder has a contract with Wolfsburg until June 2020.