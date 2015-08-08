Dream Leicester start thrills Ranieri
Claudio Ranieri was thrilled to see his Leicester City side claim maximum points on his Premier League return.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri hailed his side's teamwork and attacking qualities following Saturday's 4-2 opening-day victory over Sunderland.
Former Chelsea boss Ranieri made his Premier League return at the King Power Stadium and saw Leicester put Sunderland to the sword with a clinical first-half display.
Jamie Vardy and a Riyad Mahrez brace put Leicester 3-0 up, with Marc Albrighton's second-half goal sandwiched between consolation strikes from Jermain Defoe and Steven Fletcher.
Ranieri, whose predecessor Nigel Pearson guided Leicester to safety with an impressive run of late-season form last term, told reporters: "It was important to start well.
"I asked my players: 'Hey you finished last season very well, I want to see you restart at the same level.'
"The performance was very, very good. The first half was outstanding, the second half was normal - we went down a little but that's okay.
"We made mistakes but when you win you are more confident and I can say you make this mistake and show to them and they are more receptive.
"Today we played like a team, that's what I want because when you play like a team, there are one or two not 100 per cent, but the team support the others.
"Riyad made something good but because the others supported him or supported Shinji [Okazaki] or Albrighton or Vardy - everybody worked so hard."
Ranieri also revealed defender Ritchie De Laet's second-half withdrawal was down to cramp rather than injury.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.