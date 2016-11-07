Dresden fined €60k after fans throw bull's head against RB Leipzig

Dynamo Dresden have been handed a €60,000 fine and face a partial stadium closure as a result of a number of incidents during their DFB-Pokal win over RB Leipzig on August 20, which saw a bull's head thrown from the stands.

RB Leipzig are not exactly the most popular team in Germany with many supporters of rival teams believing the Red Bull-founded club have bent rules on fan ownership.

And the Dresden fans made their disdain known by throwing a bloodied bull's head towards the pitch, showcasing several offensive banners and launching coins at Leipzig's Dominik Kaiser.

The DFB disciplinary committee has now ruled on the incidents and fined Dresden as well as ordering a partial stadium closure for their upcoming league game against Greuther Furth on November 20.

Bullenkopf-Wurf: bestraft Dresden November 7, 2016

"The disciplinary committee does not disregard the fact that the high-risk game took place without any violent incidents because of Dresden's efforts," disciplinary committee president Hans E. Lorenz said.

"But at the same time, a number of incidents that took place during the game do not speak in Dresden's favour, hence this ruling."

Dresden have one week to appeal the DFB's decision.