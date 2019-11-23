Drey Wright keen to make impact as he seeks return to top form at St Johnstone

St Johnstone attacker Drey Wright is keeping a close eye on himself as he seeks a return to top form.

The 24-year-old has featured eight times this season after returning from a knee injury which kept him out for 10 months.

Ahead of the visit of Aberdeen on Sunday, where struggling Saints look to start dragging themselves away from the wrong end of the Ladbrokes Premiership table, the former Colchester United winger revealed he has been monitoring his form by viewing clips of matches.

“I don’t want to be putting a lot of pressure on myself,” he said.

“I am just enjoying being back playing football but there is definitely more to come, to get back to the levels of performance I know I can get to.

“I have started reviewing games. I did it previously but not too much last season.

“I am getting clips back from games that I can watch back. Being an attacking player I just want to look at certain situations.

“I can pause it and see what my options were, whether I made a right decision or not.

“It is a case of reviewing my performance so the next few weeks I can try to make the right decisions if I am in those positions again.

“I am desperate to make that impact. I am itching to score some goals, set up goals and be a part of us pushing up the table.

“I am very confident we can do that. It is only small mistakes that are costing us at the moment and they are quite easy to iron out.

“It has been tough but there are a lot of points to be picked up. December is a busy month, so hopefully we will be looking at the table in a better light when that month is over.”