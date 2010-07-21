Drogba agent reveals Man City interest

Speaking to French radio station RMC, he said: “Today he is at Chelsea but there might be surprises before August 31. I have not talked to just anybody. The only contact I have had directly was Manchester City.

"Didier has always said that he dreams of ending his career at Marseille but there is a gulf between dreams and reality. What is certain is that, at the present time, he is very happy at Chelsea.”

The departure of Drogba could pave the way for Chelsea to increase their interest in Werder Bremen’s World Cup star Mesut Ozil, with Werder’s General Manager Klaus Allofs resigned to losing the young German.

“I expect bids in the coming weeks or just before the end of the transfer market. We’d rather not see him leave on a free transfer next year,” said Allofs.

Another Chelsea player who could be heading out of Stamford Bridge is Portuguese international Deco, who is seeking a return to his country of birth Brazil with Fluminense the favourites to sign the midfielder.

Deco said: “I want to return to Brazil most of all because of personal reasons but I am still in contract at Chelsea and I have to resolve that. Without doubt I know that I owe it to my career to win a title in Brazil.

"I expect to have my situation resolved before July 26 and be able to travel to Brazil as soon as possible.”

