Drogba excited for another World Cup chance

After a 3-1 win in the first leg in Abidjan, Ivory Coast had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Casablanca on Saturday, but that was enough to take them to Brazil 2014 with a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Drogba scored three goals during his country's qualifying campaign - including the opener in the first leg against Senegal - and he wants to lead the side out of the group stages for the first time in South America next year.

In 2006, Ivory Coast finished third in their group behind Argentina and Netherlands, while four years later they were eliminated from a pool including Brazil and Portugal.

However, Galatasaray striker Drogba hopes they can improve on these showings this time around.

"I am proud to be part of a team from a small country which has qualified for three World Cups in a row," he said.

"We want to do something special at the World Cup. The last two tournaments were difficult.

"In Brazil, we hope to have a greater chance of at least making it out of the first round."