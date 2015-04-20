Drogba injury adds to Blues' striker woes

The Ivorian has been leading the line in Diego Costa's absence, after Chelsea's top scorer pulled up in the recent 2-1 win over Stoke City with a hamstring problem.

Loic Remy scored the winner in that game for the Premier League leaders, but he too has missed the last two matches with a calf injury.

Drogba had been due to play in a charity match on Monday, joining the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo in a game which will see the proceeds go to help those countries affected by the Ebola virus.

However, Drogba tweeted to say he had been forced to pull out because of an ankle problem, which could give Jose Mourinho a serious selection headache ahead of Sunday's meeting of first v second in the league at the Emirates Stadium.