Drogba planning to play on next season

At 37, Drogba is almost at the end of a storied career that has seen him win league titles in England and Turkey, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup on four occasions and three League Cups.

The former Ivory Coast international looks set to finish 2014-15 as a Premier League title winner for a fourth time – Chelsea are seven points clear with seven games remaining – although he is used primarily as an impact substitute in what is his second spell at Stamford Bridge.

Drogba penned a one-year deal when he rejoined Chelsea in July and wants to play on into 2015-16.

When quizzed by the Daily Telegraph about whether he has reached a decision regarding his future, he replied: "I have made a decision, yes. And no, it's not my last season."

Drogba has scored three goals in 23 league appearances for Chelsea this term, four of which have been starts.

Back in January, Drogba said: "I love this club and would love to be part of this club for the future, with the new players."