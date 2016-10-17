Drogba refused to be in Montreal Impact squad - coach

Montreal Impact coach Mauro Biello says Didier Drogba refused to take up a place on the bench for the 2-2 draw with MLS rivals Toronto.

Former Chelsea star Drogba, who has scored 23 times in 38 appearances for Montreal – including 10 MLS goals this season, was a surprise absentee from the matchday 18 squad on Sunday.

Biello stated Drogba had a minor back complaint but insisted the injury was not serious enough to force an absence.

"Didier was not selected to start the game," Biello said.

"I spoke with him yesterday [Saturday]. He did not accept to come off the bench. In the end he did not want to be in the 18.

"He said that he did not accept the fact that he was coming off the bench.

"I analysed everything, and I made a decision to give my team the best chance to win. That's what was behind my decision."

Biello added: "There was tightness in his back, yes, but he was capable of playing.

"The organisation [club] will have to handle this."

After the match Drogba tweeted to congratulate his team-mates on qualifying for the MLS post-season.