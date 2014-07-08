Drulovic backs Markovic's Liverpool move

Markovic, 20, is tipped join Liverpool from Portuguese champions Benfica after the Premier League club reportedly activated his release clause.

The Serbia international winger, who made his debut as a 17-year-old against Armenia in 2012, only arrived in Portugal at the start of the 2013-14 season after joining Benfica on a five-year deal from Serbian powerhouse Partizan Belgrade.

Despite spending just one season in the Primeira Liga, Drulovic - interim coach of the national team following Sinisa Mihaljovic's decision to take charge of Sampdoria in November - said Markovic's proposed move to Anfield was the right decision for his career.

"Markovic made an excellent season at Benfica last year, he evolved a lot," Drulovic told Portuguese radio station Radio Renascenca.

"It'll be good for him and Benfica. Going to a very strong league will help him even more to become a major player worldwide.

"He's 20 years old and has a long time to play. Markovic could prove to become a very important player in Europe."

Markovic enjoyed a successful debut campaign for Benfica, scoring seven goals in all competitions as Jorge Jesus' men claimed a domestic treble and reached the UEFA Europa League final.