Duane Holmes scores as Huddersfield beat Barnsley to reach FA Cup fifth round

Huddersfield booked their place in the FA Cup fifth-round draw after a battling 1-0 win over Barnsley.

Duane Holmes hit the winner during a first half dominated by the Terriers in torrential rain.

Josh Koroma and Jordan Rhodes both came close to adding to Huddersfield’s tally before the break.

Huddersfield were made to work hard after the interval as their Yorkshire rivals came out fighting.

Barnsley enjoyed a dominant spell after half-time, with Liam Kitching and Carlton Morris both wasting decent chances to take the tie into extra-time.

The visitors thought they had equalised late on but had a stoppage-time goal ruled out as Amine Bassi was adjudged to have pushed Matty Pearson in the build-up.

Town had head coach Carlos Corberan missing for personal reasons, with assistants Jorge Alarcon, Narcis Pelach and Danny Schofield taking charge.

Huddersfield, who made eight changes, went into the tie on an 11-game unbeaten run which started with a 1-1 draw at Barnsley on December 4.

Rhodes fired into the side-netting after Sorba Thomas picked him out in the 15th minute.

Holmes put the Terriers in front four minutes later with a composed finish following Koroma’s knockdown.

Naby Sarr was inches away from an embarrassing own goal after he turned a cross against the inside of a post.

Jordan Williams blasted well over from a tight angle as the visitors responded well to going behind.

Visiting keeper Jack Walton beat away a Koroma shot after Huddersfield broke well on the counter in the 33rd minute.

Koroma showed his frustration and went into the book for a professional foul on Williams.

Rhodes and Pearson were both off target with headers as the hosts cranked up the pressure.

Walton saved at the feet of Koroma just before half-time after he made the most of a poor header by Williams.

Callum Styles blazed over in stoppage time as Barnsley continued to struggle to hit the target.

Barnsley, who made three changes at the break, started the half strongly with Morris having a header blocked for a corner in the 55th minute.

Kitching headed well wide in time and space six minutes later as Barnsley continued to dominate.

Morris failed to get enough curl on his shot, before Bassi blazed over after a good run inside.

Ollie Turton had a goal ruled out for Huddersfield after straying into an offside position a minute later.

Danel Sinani fired wide from just outside the box, before sub Danny Ward hit the inside of a post in the 87th minute.

Walton made a smart reflex save from Thomas two minutes later as gaps began to open up.

Michal Helik powerfully headed home in stoppage time only to be denied after the officials spotted a foul in the build-up.