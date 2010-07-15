Dudek extends Real contract

The 37-year-old Pole has been understudy to Spain's number one Iker Casillas since leaving Liverpool three years ago.

In the morning, 10 Real players who had not competed at the World Cup returned to start pre-season training under new coach Jose Mourinho.

Two other players were missing, long-serving midfielder Guti and striker Raul, with local media reporting they have been given a few extra days' leave to decide their futures.

One player who could be joining the club soon is Getafe winger Pedro Leon.

The website of sports daily AS said the 23-year-old had left Getafe's training camp to take a medical at Real ahead of completing a move.

"I'm very excited, it's a dream come true," he was quoted as saying.

