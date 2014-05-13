Dummett red card at Liverpool rescinded
Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett is free to play the first game of next season after his red card against Liverpool was rescinded.
The 22-year-old was facing a three-match ban after being sent off against Liverpool on Sunday in Newcastle's final Premier League game of the season.
Dummett was dismissed by referee Phil Dowd for a challenge on Luis Suarez, only five minutes after coming on as a substitute in a match Newcastle lost 2-1.
However, the St James' Park outfit have successfully appealed against the decision, meaning Dummett will no longer serve a suspension.
A statement from the Football Association on Tuesday read: "Newcastle United's Paul Dummett has had his claim of wrongful dismissal upheld following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.
"The standard punishment has, therefore, been removed with immediate effect."
Dummett enjoyed a breakthrough campaign this season, making his debut against Manchester City in August and going on to feature in a further 17 top-flight games.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.