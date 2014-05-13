Dummett red card at Liverpool rescinded

The 22-year-old was facing a three-match ban after being sent off against Liverpool on Sunday in Newcastle's final Premier League game of the season.

Dummett was dismissed by referee Phil Dowd for a challenge on Luis Suarez, only five minutes after coming on as a substitute in a match Newcastle lost 2-1.

However, the St James' Park outfit have successfully appealed against the decision, meaning Dummett will no longer serve a suspension.

A statement from the Football Association on Tuesday read: "Newcastle United's Paul Dummett has had his claim of wrongful dismissal upheld following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

"The standard punishment has, therefore, been removed with immediate effect."

Dummett enjoyed a breakthrough campaign this season, making his debut against Manchester City in August and going on to feature in a further 17 top-flight games.